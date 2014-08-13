Pot Tax Fails To Be A Windfall For Colorado

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The national economy has grown for years, but Colorado's pot economy is not doing well. The state recently legalized marijuana. The governor expected a $100 million tax windfall. But in the fiscal year just ended, the marijuana tax brought in just 12 million. Apparently many smokers buy medical marijuana, which is taxed at a lower rate. It's enough to make a frustrated tax collector wish he had some way to take the edge off.