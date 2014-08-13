Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Pot Tax Fails To Be A Windfall For Colorado

Published August 13, 2014 at 7:12 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The national economy has grown for years, but Colorado's pot economy is not doing well. The state recently legalized marijuana. The governor expected a $100 million tax windfall. But in the fiscal year just ended, the marijuana tax brought in just 12 million. Apparently many smokers buy medical marijuana, which is taxed at a lower rate. It's enough to make a frustrated tax collector wish he had some way to take the edge off. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition