30 Rockefeller Plaza To Get A Facelift

One of the most recognizable buildings in New York City is getting a makeover.

The art deco building at 30 Rockefeller Plaza (“30 Rock”) — the headquarters of NBC — will be getting new LED-lit signs on three of its facades bearing the name of Comcast, NBC’s latest corporate owner.

This will replace the neon G.E. logo that had been at the top of the building since the late 1980s. For the first time, the iconic NBC peacock will also be placed high in white lights on the building’s exterior.

Carol Krinsky, a New York University art history professor who wrote a history of Rockefeller Center, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the history of the building and the new changes.

Guest

Carol Krinsky, professor of art history at New York University.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

/ / Rockfeller Center’s GE Building at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. (Wikimedia Commons)