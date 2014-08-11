Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

30 Rockefeller Plaza To Get A Facelift

Published August 11, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT

One of the most recognizable buildings in New York City is getting a makeover.

The art deco building at 30 Rockefeller Plaza (“30 Rock”) — the headquarters of NBC — will be getting new LED-lit signs on three of its facades bearing the name of Comcast, NBC’s latest corporate owner.

This will replace the neon G.E. logo that had been at the top of the building since the late 1980s. For the first time, the iconic NBC peacock will also be placed high in white lights on the building’s exterior.

Carol Krinsky, a New York University art history professor who wrote a history of Rockefeller Center, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the history of the building and the new changes.

Guest

  • Carol Krinsky, professor of art history at New York University.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Rockfeller Center’s GE Building at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. (Wikimedia Commons)
/
/
Rockfeller Center’s GE Building at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. (Wikimedia Commons)
The RCA building at 30 Rockefeller Plaza sporting the RCA sign. (Wikimedia Commons)
/
/
The RCA building at 30 Rockefeller Plaza sporting the RCA sign. (Wikimedia Commons)