Runaway Toddler Slips Through White House Gate

Published August 8, 2014 at 7:13 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The U.S. Secret Service is known for responding to even the slightest incidents with the swiftest precision. Last night, the incident involved a runaway toddler who slipped through the gates of the White House and wandered across the lawn. Agents scrambled. The White House was put on lockdown. The situation was defused. A Secret Service spokesman joked that they do want to interrogate this young man when he learns to talk. The intruder was given a timeout. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition