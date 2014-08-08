Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

On Stage: Christian Rap At Rap Fest

Published August 8, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT
Rap Fest is a Christian rap outreach festival in the Bronx. This is its 21st year. (Steven Sanchez)
Rap Fest is a Christian rap outreach festival in the Bronx. This is its 21st year. (Steven Sanchez)

“On Stage” is our weekly look at what’s happening on the boards across the country, from comedy shows to poetry slams to music festivals.

Today, we turn now to Rap Fest, a Christian rap outreach festival tomorrow in the Bronx in Vidalia Park. This is its 21st year.

Co-founder Bert Bocachica joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to talk about the festival.

Songs In This Segment

  • Heesun Lee, “I Break Stereotypes” featuring MC Jin
  • Righteouz Knight, “Spiritual Warfare”
  • K-Drama, “FWD”


[Youtube]

Guest

  • Bert Bocachica, rap artist and co-founder of Rap Fest. He tweets @rapfestradio.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.