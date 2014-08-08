On Stage: Christian Rap At Rap Fest
Today, we turn now to Rap Fest, a Christian rap outreach festival tomorrow in the Bronx in Vidalia Park. This is its 21st year.
Co-founder Bert Bocachica joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to talk about the festival.
Songs In This Segment
- Heesun Lee, “I Break Stereotypes” featuring MC Jin
- Righteouz Knight, “Spiritual Warfare”
- K-Drama, “FWD”
Guest
- Bert Bocachica, rap artist and co-founder of Rap Fest. He tweets @rapfestradio.
