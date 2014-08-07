Bringing The World Home To You

'Brokeback Mountain' Composer Releases New Album, 'Camino'

Published August 7, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT
Soundtrack composer Gustavo Santaolalla performs onstage during The Last of Us: One Night Live reading and performance at The Broad Stage on July 28 in Santa Monica, California. (Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Sony Computer Entertainment America)
Soundtrack composer Gustavo Santaolalla performs onstage during The Last of Us: One Night Live reading and performance at The Broad Stage on July 28 in Santa Monica, California. (Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Sony Computer Entertainment America)

The haunting theme music from the 2005 film “Brokeback Mountain” earned musician Gustavo Santaolalla the first of his two Oscars. He got a second the following year for his work on “Babel.” The Argentine composer, who moved to the U.S. in the 1970s, has also won 16 Grammy awards.

Santaolalla joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to talk about his new album, “Camino,” and about working with director Ang Lee on the music for the film “Brokeback Mountain.”

