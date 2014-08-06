Bringing The World Home To You

Walgreens Plans Foreign Merger Without Moving Headquarters

Published August 6, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT
People walk by a Walgreens store on June 19, 2012 in San Francisco, California. U.S. based drug store chain Walgreens has announced a deal to purchase a 45 percent stake in European pharmacy retailer Alliance Boots for $6.7 billion. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Illinois-based drugstore chain Walgreens is moving ahead with a foreign merger with the Swiss-based company Alliance Boots.

But Walgreens will continue to be based in the U.S., even as some health care companies have been striking foreign merger deals in order to relocate overseas and pay lower taxes — a practice that is known as an inversion.

Joe Weisenthal of business insider joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

