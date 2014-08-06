16-Year-old Wins Over 5-Year-Old Incumbent Mayor

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a political bombshell. Bobby Tufts is out after two terms as the mayor of Dorset, Minnesota. A few things to note here - the job is ceremonial, the tiny town has no official mayor and voting is done for charity. And Bobby Tufts, well, he's 5 years old. He was elected when he was 3 and brought sweeping changes like declaring ice cream a necessary food. Bobby said his time in office was quote, "fun." He was beaten out by Eric Mueller who is 16. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.