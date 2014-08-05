Bringing The World Home To You

Tribune Company Spins Off Print Division

Published August 5, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT
The Chicago Tribune is one of eight big newspapers being spun off into a new company called Tribune Publishing. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The Chicago Tribune is one of eight big newspapers being spun off into a new company called Tribune Publishing. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

If you follow the New York Stock Exchange closely, you might notice a new media company listed there today. It’s Tribune Publishing — formerly the publishing division of the Tribune Company, including the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune, among others.

Starting today, Tribune Publishing with go it alone. Also today, the Gannett Company said that it plans to spin off its print operations, including USA Today.

There have been similar moves by other media companies, such as Time Warner, which has decided to spin-off its more than 90 magazines.

Al Tompkins of The Poynter Institute joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to take a look at what this means for media companies and print journalism.

Guest

  • Al Tompkins, senior faculty for broadcasting and online at The Poynter Institute. He tweets @atompkins.

