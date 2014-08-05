Tribune Company Spins Off Print Division

If you follow the New York Stock Exchange closely, you might notice a new media company listed there today. It’s Tribune Publishing — formerly the publishing division of the Tribune Company, including the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune, among others.

Starting today, Tribune Publishing with go it alone. Also today, the Gannett Company said that it plans to spin off its print operations, including USA Today.

There have been similar moves by other media companies, such as Time Warner, which has decided to spin-off its more than 90 magazines.

Al Tompkins of The Poynter Institute joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to take a look at what this means for media companies and print journalism.

Guest

Al Tompkins, senior faculty for broadcasting and online at The Poynter Institute. He tweets @atompkins.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.