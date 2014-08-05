Bringing The World Home To You

Inn Takes Down Tongue-In-Cheek Post

Published August 5, 2014 at 7:29 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In New York's Hudson River Valley, you can hike the nearby Catskills. You can take a winery tour, go antiquing. You might enjoy it. But if you're staying at the Union Street Guest House for a wedding, you must enjoy it. The New York Post reported that the inn had a policy posted online saying guests would be fined $500 for posting negative reviews of the place. The inn claims the policy was tongue-in-cheek. It's now been taken down, but not before a flood of more negative reviews. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition