Prediction

Published August 2, 2014 at 10:58 AM EDT

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what is the next thing scientists will say is bad for us? Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Choral music.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: Watching too much Kardashians can lead to talking like this and like this and like this.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden?

ALONZO BODDEN: Cossfit.

SAGAL: Crossfit?

BODDEN: I just thought I'd try it.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Maz Jobrani and Alonzo Bodden. Thanks to our fabulous audience here at the Nourse Theatre in San Francisco. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

