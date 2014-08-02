Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

No Lie: Shakira's 'Hips' Gets An Oxford Makeover

By NPR Staff
Published August 2, 2014 at 10:15 AM EDT

A group of undergraduate students in Oxford, England, must be pretty chuffed right now (that's how Brits say "pleased," by the way).

Why? They've managed to get the attention of Shakira, one of the biggest pop stars in the world:

The video she retweeted is a saucy take on her hit "Hips Don't Lie" by the Oxford University a cappella group Out of the Blue. The single from the group's album Soul Sisters benefits Helen & Douglas House, a children's hospice in the U.K.

Two of the group's members, Ollie Nicholls and Marco Alessi, spoke with NPR's Scott Simon about their sudden worldwide fame, how they put together their dance moves, and some of the other artists they've covered.

Click on the audio link above to hear the full conversation, plus a snippet of one of their favorite covers, a "choral-esque" version of Simon and Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff