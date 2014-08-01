Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Syracuse Researchers Melt Rock, Grill A Steak Over Magma

Published August 1, 2014 at 5:30 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. Researchers at Syracuse University built a furnace that can melt rock. So of course, they had a molten lava cookout. Chefs placed a ribeye on a grill over 2,100-degree magma. Seconds later, a very charred, medium rare steak. Chef Sam Bompas, who specializes in food fantasies, says, it was the best steak I've had my entire life. Please don't try this at home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition