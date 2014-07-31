Bringing The World Home To You

Pushing A Brussels Sprout Up A Mountain — For A Cause

Published July 31, 2014 at 5:55 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. A British man is pushing a Brussel sprout up a mountain. It's in a good cause. Stewart Cottle has previously stalked the town on stilts and run in a human-sized hamster wheel to support cancer patients. His stunts have raised nearly $70,000. This challenge has been tough on his hands and knees. That is because he is pushing that sprout uphill with his nose. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition