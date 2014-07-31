Bringing The World Home To You

Facebook Targets Zambia With Free App

Published July 31, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT
Facebook-founded Internet.org aims to increase Internet accessibility on a global level. (Internet.org)

Altruism or good business? Today, Facebook launched a free mobile app in Zambia.

The company says people who can’t afford Internet service in the poor African country will have a new way to find jobs and get health advice on pregnancy and childbirth.

It’s the latest in Facebook’s Internet.org initiative, a larger push to reach millions of potential customers in developing countries.

The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss Facebook’s goals and what we can expect in the future from the initiative.

