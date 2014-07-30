Bringing The World Home To You

France's Nude Models Threaten To Strike

Published July 30, 2014 at 6:09 AM EDT

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The artists of Paris may be spending more time staring at a still life or perhaps a landscape because the country's nude models are threatening to strike. The models complain they have no job security or vacation pay, and they aren't allowed to collect tips to supplement a minimum-wage income. A few years ago, the models braved the cold to stage a naked protest. Organizers told the Guardian newspaper, not just anyone can take their clothes off and hold a pose. Its MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

