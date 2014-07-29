Bill Nye, The Go-To Guy On Climate Change

Bill Nye first learned to talk to audiences through his ’90s TV show “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” where he made science topics fun and accessible to kids. But now, as CEO of The Planetary Society, he speaks to a different audience.

Nye has appeared on numerous news programs to talk about climate change. He’s a proponent of immediate action to reduce the damage that has been done to the atmosphere.

However, Nye often draws criticism from those who believe that his approach is alarmist or bullying. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson caught up with Bill Nye on a recent visit to Provincetown, Massachusetts, to talk about the debate that continues on climate change.

