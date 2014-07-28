Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Are House Calls Making A Comeback?

Published July 28, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT
The house call might be coming back, in a big way. (Carsten Koall/Getty Images)
The house call might be coming back, in a big way. (Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

Long ago, doctors visited the sick instead of the other way around. In our modern era of crowded waiting rooms, it’s hard to believe there ever was another way. Yet, this may soon change.

Due to a growing older population and rising medical costs, the doctor home visit is getting a second look. The Affordable Care Act is funding a three-year pilot project called Independence at Home that provides physician home visits for selected Medicare patients.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, WHYY’s Pulse contributor — and Drexel medical student — Avir Mitra details how the house call’s intimate connection between doctor and patient may, indeed, be the medical innovation of tomorrow.

Reporter

  • Avir Mitra, reporter for WHYY in Philadelphia. He tweets @avirrr.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.