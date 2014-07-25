Bringing The World Home To You

Oregon Proposes Ban On Smoking Along Its Coastline

Published July 25, 2014 at 6:40 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Smokers were long ago forced to go outside, and now the outdoors is closing. Oregon is moving to ban smoking on all 362 miles of its Pacific coast. Repeat offenders could be fined $110. Authorities say they want to cut down on cigarette butts in the sand on the beach. That move may be frustrating smokers, but there's an upside. Beachgoers who want to get cancer on the beach can still do that with the sun. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition