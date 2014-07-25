Bringing The World Home To You

Giant Toad Resembling Former President Attracts China's Censors

Published July 25, 2014 at 6:50 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Censors in China are trying to contain a blow-up this week, specifically, a 72-foot-tall inflatable toad installed on a Beijing lake. Someone posted a viral image of the yellow amphibian wearing large square glasses, just like those worn by a former president. The toad is a traditional Chinese symbol of good luck, but officials didn't take it as a compliment, so stories about the giant toad have disappeared from Chinese new sites.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

