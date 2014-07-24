Judge To Bulldog Thief: 'You Hid The Pup; The Jig Was Up'

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with a story of the man sentenced to prison by the way of a poem.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

This was after he stole a bulldog puppy from its owners at gunpoint. The judge wrote a rhyming verdict, sending him to the joint.

MONTAGNE: With this doggerel, the Oregon judge may have inflicted a secondary judgment.

INSKEEP: (Reading) You lied and lied, I can't put that aside. It was your car. You went too far.

MONTAGNE: (Reading) You hid the pup. The jig is up. You got rid of the gun. Your game is done.

INSKEEP: Oh, my goodness is that really - OK, anyway.

MONTAGNE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.