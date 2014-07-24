Bringing The World Home To You

Good Movies You Might Have Missed

Published July 24, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT
The movie "Snowpiecer" opened to critical acclaim a few weeks ago but you might have trouble finding it at a theater near you. (Courtesy)
The movie “Snowpiercer” opened to critical acclaim a few weeks ago, but you might have trouble finding it at a theater near you.

In fact, as Boston Globe film critic Ty Burr has noted, a number of good films have either not been released widely, or disappeared from movie theaters before audiences could discover them.

He shares a few of his recent favorites with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti, including “The Immigrant,” “Fading Gigolo,” “Land Ho!” and “Edge of Tomorrow.”

Films Discussed In This Segment

“Snowpiercer”

The Immigrant

“Fading Gigolo”

“Edge of Tomorrow”

Ty Burr Also Recommends…

Locke

“Land Ho!”

“We Are the Best!”

“Under the Skin”

“Ida”

“Le Weekend”

“Only Lovers Left Alive”

Guest

