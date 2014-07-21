Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Report Of Expired Meat Sparks Food Safety Scare In China

Published July 21, 2014 at 5:57 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with another food safety scare in China. It affects some American fast food restaurants in China. They've stopped using meat from a supplier in Shanghai, after reports that the supplier was selling expired beef and chicken. A local TV station alleges that workers at the Shanghai Husi Food Company, owned by the Illinois-based OSI group, repackaged stale beef and chicken with new expiration dates and the food was then sold to McDonald's, KFC and Pizza Hut. Last year, KFC suffered a 37 percent sales drop in China following a similar tainted meat issue. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition