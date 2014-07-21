Crash Investigation Expert Weighs In On Flight MH17

There are still many questions and few answers related to the crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 that crashed Thursday, killing all 298 passengers aboard. The commercial airliner may have been shot down by a missile along the Russian and Ukraine border.

Jim Hall, former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the steps that would normally be taken after a plane crash.

Guest

Jim Hall, former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board and current president of Hall and Associates.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.