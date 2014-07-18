Bringing The World Home To You

What Does It Take To Dive Into Dangerous Waters?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published July 18, 2014 at 8:42 AM EDT

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hourepisode Champions.

About Diana Nyad's TedTalk

Stung by jellyfish, choking on salt water, hallucinating in the pitch black, 64-year-old Diana Nyad kept swimming. She describes the journey of her historic 110-mile swim from Cuba to Florida.

About Diana Nyad

From 1969 to 1979, Diana Nyad was known as the world's best long-distance swimmer. In 1979, she finished the then-longest swim in history: 102.5 miles from Bimini to Florida. At age 60, she began preparing for her most ambitious swim: 110 miles from Cuba to Florida. She'd tried it once in her 20s and didn't make it. With a strong team and new commitment, she jumped back into the sea decades later.

