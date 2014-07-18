How Do Our Near-Wins Motivate Us To Keep Going?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Champions.

About Sarah Lewis' TEDTalk

Not everyone can win the gold medal, and historian Sarah Lewis says that's a good thing. It's the near-wins and bare losses that truly motivate us to master our destinies.

About Sarah Lewis

Author and art historian Sarah Lewis has emerged as a cultural powerhouse for her fresh perspectives on culture, history and identity. In 2010, she co-curated the groundbreaking SITE Santa Fe biennial, featuring artists melding the "homespun and the high-tech." She has been a member of President Obama's National Arts Policy Committee, and a curatorial adviser for Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Her debut book, The Rise, explores the idea of failure.

