From Twitter: The News Unfolds Of The AIDS Figures On Flight MH17

By Nicholas St. Fleur
Published July 18, 2014 at 11:26 AM EDT
At a July 18 press conference at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, Vice President of Malaysia Airlines Europe Huib Gorter talk about the crash of flight MH17.
The AIDS world is reeling. Researchers, activists and officials were aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, which was shot out of the sky on Thursday; they were headed to the International AIDS Conference in Melbourne.

The nearly 300 passengers on the plane were all killed. Twitter users were among the first to report the loss of leading figures in the fight against AIDS, including Dutch researcher Joep Lange, former president of the International AIDS Society.

Here is how the story unfolded on Twitter.

Nicholas St. Fleur