District Profile: Environmental Issues Come To A Head In Coal Country

As President Obama announces new actions on climate change, a tight congressional race in southern West Virginia coal country is bringing environmental issues to the forefront.

In West Virginia’s third congressional district, Evan Jenkins, a Republican state senator, will try to unseat Democratic incumbent Nick Rahall, who’s been in office since 1977.

Jessica Lilly, southern West Virginia bureau chief for West Virginia Public Broadcasting, has been covering the race and joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to explain how it’s been going.

