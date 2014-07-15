Bringing The World Home To You

The Cowboy That Wasn't A Cowboy Sings

By Ken Tucker
Published July 15, 2014 at 3:01 PM EDT

Cowboy Jack Clement, who died in 2013 at age 82, was a prolific producer, songwriter, arranger, and talent scout. He brought Jerry Lee Lewis to Sun Records, helped nurture the career of one of the few black country stars, Charley Pride, and worked on important albums for artists as various as Waylon Jennings and U2.

Jack Clement only made three albums of his own, the last of which is the new For Once and For All. Executive produced by T Bone Burnett, it features Clement performing many of his best-known compositions with help from guest stars including Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Rodney Crowell, and John Prine. Fresh Air rock critic Ken Tucker has a review.

Ken Tucker
Ken Tucker reviews rock, country, hip-hop and pop music for Fresh Air. He is a cultural critic who has been the editor-at-large at Entertainment Weekly, and a film critic for New York Magazine. His work has won two National Magazine Awards and two ASCAP-Deems Taylor Awards. He has written book reviews for The New York Times Book Review and other publications.
