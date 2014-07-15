The Cowboy That Wasn't A Cowboy Sings

Cowboy Jack Clement, who died in 2013 at age 82, was a prolific producer, songwriter, arranger, and talent scout. He brought Jerry Lee Lewis to Sun Records, helped nurture the career of one of the few black country stars, Charley Pride, and worked on important albums for artists as various as Waylon Jennings and U2.

Jack Clement only made three albums of his own, the last of which is the new For Once and For All. Executive produced by T Bone Burnett, it features Clement performing many of his best-known compositions with help from guest stars including Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Rodney Crowell, and John Prine. Fresh Air rock critic Ken Tucker has a review.

