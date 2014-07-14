Bringing The World Home To You

Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Hosts Underwater Concert

Published July 14, 2014 at 7:10 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Hundreds of people attended an underwater concert on Saturday. It happened at the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. Four hours of music were piped through underwater speakers as we're hearing now - songs from "Flipper" and "the Little Mermaid" were played, it is said, to entertain diverse, snorkelers and marine life. No word if any dolphins asked for the music to be turned down or if they requested music from "Moby Dick" or "Jaws." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition