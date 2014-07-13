Bringing The World Home To You

Soccer Biter Will Return From His Ban To Play For A New Club

Published July 13, 2014 at 9:51 AM EDT

ARUN RATH, HOST:

Soccer is most egregious masticator has a new home club in Spain. Since 2010, the star Uruguayan footballer, Luis Suarez, has played for Liverpool. In that time, he's been disciplined more than once for biting an opponent. Most recently, FIFA suspended Suarez for four months after he chomped Italian defender, Giorgio Chiellini, during the World Cup. But this week the Barcelona Football Club welcomed Suarez with open arms and a transfer fee reported at $128 million. Suarez says he's wanted to transfer to Barcelona for some time. His wife's family lives there. But even though Barcelona wants him, football doesn't. Not until late October anyway, when he's served out his suspension. Only then can he train with his new team. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.