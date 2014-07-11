On Stage: The Colorado Black Arts Festival

“On Stage” is our look at what’s happening on the boards across the country, from comedy shows to celebrations of slices of American life.

Today, we turn to the Colorado Black Arts Festival, kicking off in Denver today. The festival features three full stages with jazz, blues, reggae and gospel music, as well as traditional African drumming and dance.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with former dancer Perry Ayers, who co-founded the festival 28 years ago and is now the artistic director, about what’s on tap for this weekend.

Guest

Perry Ayers, Colorado Black Arts Festival co-founder and artistic director.

