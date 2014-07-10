What LeBron James' Upcoming Decision Says About NBA Economics

LeBron James, considered by many to be the best player in basketball right now, is deciding where he’ll play next year, after his contract with the Miami Heat comes to an end.

Derek Thompson joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to talk about the economics of the NBA, including player contract negotiations.

Derek Thompson, senior editor for The Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp.

