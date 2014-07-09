iPhone From Oklahoma Ends Up In Grain Shipment To Japan

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This is the 21st century equivalent of putting a message in a bottle - Kevin Whitney didn't do it on purpose. He's an Oklahoma farmer whose iPhone slipped out of his shirt pocket. It happened in a grain elevator and the phone fell into the grain, hopelessly lost. The grain was shipped to Japan and that's where a Japanese worker found the phone. He tracked down the American owner, and Mr. Whitney got back photos of his daughter's wedding. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.