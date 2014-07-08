Baseball Fans Lukewarm To Variable Ticket Prices

Baseball fans in many cities, including Kansas City, can no longer count on the price of single game tickets during the season. Teams are using variable ticket pricing and selling tickets according to projected attendance.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Greg Echlin of KCUR reports that teams are looking at factors including the opposing team, day of the week and who’s on the pitching mound.

Reporter

Greg Echlin, sports reporter at KCUR.

