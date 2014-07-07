Bringing The World Home To You

Funnel Cloud Photo Bombs Wedding Pix

Published July 7, 2014 at 7:50 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Weddings are always a whirlwind - from the engagement to the wedding photos, which for a couple in Saskatchewan, Canada involved a real tornado. As the bride and groom posed for a close-up, down the road from their ceremony a funnel cloud swirled behind them. The tornado touched down far enough behind them that the wedding photographer was able to capture the moment - perhaps the best wedding photo-bomb ever. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

