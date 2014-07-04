Bringing The World Home To You

2014 Marks U.S. National Anthem's Bicentennial

Published July 4, 2014 at 7:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Green. This year marks the bicentennial of "The Star-spangled Banner." It was written by Francis Scott Key in 1814. Traditionally, on Independence Day here in Washington D.C., our national anthem is sung by a soloist on the steps the U.S. capital. But today, composer John Williams will do it differently. He's leading the National Symphony Orchestra, the Army Herald Trumpets and two full choirs in a brand-new arrangement of "The Star-Spangled Banner" - red, white and something new. Its MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition