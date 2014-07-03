Remembering Children's Book Author Walter Dean Myers

Walter Dean Myers, the award-winning children’s book author and former ambassador for young people’s literature, died this week at the age of 76.

He was a longtime advocate of children’s reading. Earlier this year, he appeared on Here & Now with his son Christopher to discuss the lack of characters of color in children’s literature.

We revisit that conversation with host Robin Young, as well as her 2012 interview with Walter Dean Myers about his career and what advice he had for young people who want to write books, as well as read them.

Guest

Walter Dean Myers, author of children’s books.

