Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Ukraine Wants Its Dolphins Back

Published July 2, 2014 at 6:40 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Ukraine wants its dolphins back. It seems when Russia invaded the Ukrainian nation of Crimea, it also seized Ukraine's military dolphins. Those dolphins were trained to detect mines and enemy divers. Now they're under Russian control. A Russian news site reports Ukraine is demanding Russia return the dolphins as it has other military equipment. But Russia is saying nyet, the dolphins are in the navy now - the Russian Navy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition