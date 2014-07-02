Not Your Father's Hog
Harley Davidson is known for the size of its motorcycles and their distinctive growl. But the bike maker may soon be offering a model that’s a lot quieter.
There’s no shifting and no clutch on the LiveWire, and the motorcycle weighs only about 450 pounds, compared to the 700 to 800 pounds for a more typical Harley.
From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Latoya Dennis of WUWM reports from Milwaukee on the LiveWire, Harley’s possible foray into the electric motorcycle market.
Reporter
- Latoya Dennis, news reporter for WUWM Milwaukee Public Radio. She tweets @LDennis380.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.