In Support Of U.S. Soccer, Don't Eat Belgian Waffles

Published July 1, 2014 at 7:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Stop, let go of that waffle. Come on, think of your country. The United States plays Belgium today in the World Cup and what an idea - let's boycott Belgian waffles. Waffle House is even on board. The company tweeted that they don't believe in them and a Waffle House spokesperson told the website TMZ, that they are supporting a boycott, which is convenient since Waffle House doesn't even serve Belgian waffles, actually neither do most restaurants in Belgium. But whatever - go team USA. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

