GM Recalls Another 8.5 Million Vehicles

Published July 1, 2014 at 11:55 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

We begin NPR's Business News with another General Motors recall. GM is recalling another 8.5 million cars. This is because of new ignition switch problems and also other issues. And this comes on the heels of GM announcing plans to pay the families of those killed in accidents caused by previous ignition switch problems. The new recalls are for mainly older, midsized cars, and they bring GM's total recalls in North America to 29 million this year. Yesterday, GM's CEO Mary Barra said the company will act appropriately and without hesitation if any new issues arise. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

