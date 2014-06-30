Bringing The World Home To You

Why Did France Swing To The Right?

Published June 30, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT

In France, the far right Front National party, under its leader Marine Le Pen, finished on top in the recent European elections. The French prime minister called it a political earthquake, with the ruling Socialist Party pushed into third place. So why did it happen?

The BBC’s Christian Fraser traveled into the French countryside to find out why voters have turned against their main parties.

Note: Please download the Here & Now podcast or use the WBUR app to hear this interview.

Reporter

  • Christian Fraser, Paris correspondent for the BBC. He tweets @ForeignCorresp.

