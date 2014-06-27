PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now on to our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as he or she can. Each correct answer now worth two points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS: Roxanne and Shelby are tied with two. Luke has four.

SAGAL: Oh, my goodness, Luke. Well done. We have flipped a coin. Shelby has elected to go first. The clock will start when they begin your first question. Fill in the blank. On Tuesday, Vladimir Putin supported an extended cease-fire with blank.

SHELBY FERO: Uh-oh. I should know this. Ukraine?

SAGAL: Yes. Ukraine.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

FERO: OK.

SAGAL: Senator Thad Cochran narrowly avoided defeat against his Tea

Party opponent in a runoff election in blank?

FERO: Oh, I don't know. Florida?

SAGAL: Mississippi.

FERO: OK.

SAGAL: A child's birthday party in Alaska was ruined slash made awesome when blank happened?

FERO: A grizzly bear attacked them?

SAGAL: Close enough.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A bear fell through the skylight and ate the cupcakes.

FERO: Oh, yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: This week, a hand-written lyric sheet of "Like A Rolling Stone" by blank sold for $2 million at auction?

FERO: Rolling Stones? Wait, "Like A Rolling Stone"

SAGAL: Oh, you are young.

FERO: Bob Dylan?

SAGAL: Yes.

FERO: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, Miami Heat player blank announced he'd would be opting out of his contract and becoming a free agent.

FERO: Lebron?

SAGAL: After mishearing a question about the umpires, a Wimbledon player spent a few minutes sharing his opinion with a press on blank?

FERO: I don't know. Women's rights?

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: On the role of vampires in tennis.

FERO: (Laughing).

(LAUGHTER)

FERO: Mythologically?

SAGAL: Yeah, Latvian tennis player Ernests Gulbis had been asked a question about Wimbledon's umpires, and he thought they said vampires.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And this is the thing. He's like, all right. I'm a professional tennis player. We must do press appearances. They asked me about vampires, I shall talk about vampires. And he finally realized his mistake but not before letting the press and the tennis world know, in general, that he's definitely 100 percent Team Jacob.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Shelby do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Shelby got four right for eight more points. She now has 10 and the lead.

SAGAL: All right. Very well done.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Roxanne, that means you're up next. Fill in the black. Following months of escalating conflict, Secretary of State John Kerry said the Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki would form a new government in blank?

ROXANNE ROBERTS: In Iraq?

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, House Speaker John Boehner threatened to sue blank for failing to carry out Congress's laws?

ROBERTS: President Obama.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Officials accused Boko Haram of setting off the bomb that destroyed a mall in blank on Wednesday.

ROBERTS: In Nigeria.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, Representative Charlie Rangel narrowly won his Democratic primary in blank?

ROBERTS: In New York City.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Yes, authorities in Kazakhstan had dismantling a new monument honoring 19th century activist after locals said it looked like blank?

ROBERTS: Oh, I forget. I saw this. Mickey Mouse?

SAGAL: No, it looks like two hobbits taking a selfie.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And it does, too. Tim Lincecum became the second pitcher in Major League Baseball history to pitch two blanks against the same team.

ROBERTS: No hitter?

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Best known for his roles in "The Magnificent Seven" and "The Good, The Bad And The Ugly," actor blank passed away on Tuesday.

ROBERTS: Eli Wallach.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The BBC has apologized to users of its news app for sending them a breaking news alert that said blank?

ROBERTS: Oh. It said - I can't remember.

SAGAL: It said, breaking news - no nudity in latest episode of "Game Of Thrones."

ROBERTS: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The BBC explained they were just testing the app's functionality when the news alert was sent out to the users and assured disappointed users that from here on out they'd be reserving their breaking news notifications for alerting the public to important stuff, like the crisis in Iraq or when there is nudity in "Game Of Thrones."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Roxanne do?

KURTIS: She got six right for 12 more points. That gives her 14 points and the lead.

SAGAL: Well done. All right.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: How many then does Luke Burbank need to win?

KURTIS: Five to tie and six to win.

SAGAL: All right, Luke. This is for the game. This week blank faced another controversy when he went to Chipotle and reached his arm over the sneeze guard?

LUKE BURBANK: President Obama.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, a federal appeals court in Utah upheld a ruling declaring the state's blank ban unconstitutional.

BURBANK: Gay marriage.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Amid a continuing scandal, two senior officials of the department of blank stepped down this week.

BURBANK: Veterans Affairs.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, the Supreme Court allowed the EPA to continue curbing up blank emissions.

BURBANK: Carbon?

SAGAL: Good enough. Greenhouse gas.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A Minnesota man was arrested for burglarizing a home after he forgot to blank before leaving?

BURBANK: Record A Prairie Home Companion.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: He was arrested after he forgot to log off Facebook before leaving the home he broke into. With her win at the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday, Michelle Wie claimed her first major blank tournament?

BURBANK: Golf.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Perky talk show host and former intern for Carl Kasell, blank was married at her home this weekend.

BURBANK: Katie Couric.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A North Dakota man was arrested for driving under the influence after he blanked, blanked and then blanked.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: Boy, North Dakota?

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: North Dakota, OK.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: You know, pub crawled?

SAGAL: No. After he fell out of his car, got run over by his own car, then got back in his car and drove away.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: That'll happen.

SAGAL: The man was in full sight of police when he tumbled from his car, which continued to move forward and ran him over. He then got back up, jogged toward his open door and stumbled back into the driver seat before attempting to speed away from the police. He was quickly apprehended and put himself in handcuffs and played both good cop and bad cop during the interrogation. Bill, did Luke do well enough to win?

KURTIS: Well, he got six right for 12 more points. So with 16 points, Luke is the champion this week.

(APPLAUSE)

In just a minute - in just a minute, we'll ask our panelists now that biting is out, what will be the next way players try to get an advantage at the World Cup?