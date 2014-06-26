U.S. Advances To World Cup's 2nd Round Despite Loss

The United States reached the knockout stage of consecutive World Cups for the first time, just not the way the Americans wanted.

Germany beat the U.S. 1-0 Thursday in soggy Recife on Thomas Mueller’s 55th-minute goal to win Group G, but the Americans held onto second place when Portugal defeated Ghana 2-1 in a game played simultaneously in Brasilia.

The Germans, three-time World Cup champions, finished with seven points, while the U.S. had four after allowing a 95th-minute goal against Portugal on Sunday in a 2-2 draw. Portugal also had four, but the Americans advanced from the so-called “Group of Death” because their goal difference was even and the Portuguese were minus three.

The Americans will play the Group H winner, likely Belgium put possibly Algeria, Monday in Salvador.

Doug Tribou of NPR and WBUR’s Only A Game joins Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson with details.

Doug Tribou, reporter and producer for Only A Game. He tweets @DougTribou.

