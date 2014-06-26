Bringing The World Home To You

Lana Del Rey's 'Ultraviolence' Has A Firm Grasp On Pop History

By Ken Tucker
Published June 26, 2014 at 2:07 PM EDT

Lana Del Rey is a figure of some controversy for her suggestive lyrics, and critical debate as to the extent of her vocal talent versus her talent for publicity. She recently caused a stir when she gave an interview in which she said, quote, "I wish I was dead already," and drew criticism from, among others, Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean. Fresh Air music critic Ken Tucker hears Del Rey and her new album, Ultraviolence, as continuing a time-honored pop tradition of developing a public persona that challenges fans to decide what's real and what's not.

Ken Tucker
Ken Tucker reviews rock, country, hip-hop and pop music for Fresh Air. He is a cultural critic who has been the editor-at-large at Entertainment Weekly, and a film critic for New York Magazine. His work has won two National Magazine Awards and two ASCAP-Deems Taylor Awards. He has written book reviews for The New York Times Book Review and other publications.
