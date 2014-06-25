Bringing The World Home To You

British Air Mixes Up Granada With Grenada

Published June 25, 2014 at 7:37 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Edward Gamson's lost vacation started with a fun idea. Why not liven up a work conference in Portugal with a side trip to Granada, Spain? He used a pile of frequent flyer miles for first- class British Air tickets for him and his partner and then, after a stopover in London, found himself on a plane to Grenada, in the Caribbean. Not clear who mixed up Granada and Grenada, he's suing British Air. But surprising, it doesn't happen more often. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition