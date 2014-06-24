Bringing The World Home To You

New York Bill Would Ban Selfies With Tigers

Published June 24, 2014 at 6:19 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Lawmakers in New York State have passed a bill banning selfies with tigers. Apparently dating apps like Tinder and OkCupid are filled with pictures of single men showing off their adventurous, yet tender, sides by cuddling with the big cats. Now, anyone caught posing next to a tiger could be fined up to $500. But single New York men looking for mates worry not. Selfies with bears and lions are still fair game. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

