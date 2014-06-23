Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Summer Has Arrived And So Have The Great Whites

Published June 23, 2014 at 6:48 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Summer has arrived and so have the great whites. A new report finds a big jump in the numbers of great white sharks off the East Coast - up to 5,000 of them. Scientists say the surge in sharks on both coasts is because they've been protected since the late '90s. But swimmers need not fear. Only 13 people have been killed by sharks in U.S. waters in the last 100 years. Still, seals - a favorite shark snack - should be afraid, very afraid. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition