Suburban D.C. Bear Gets Social Before Getting Relocated

And speaking of wild animals who come to town, a bear is back in the woods after spending a few hours up a tree near a Metro stop in downtown Bethesda, Maryland. The young male black bear was spotted near the National Institutes of Health campus, strolling along and scratching his back on the tree before he settled for a spot up in the branches as pursuers closed in. Police fired noisemakers over the bear's head to try to frighten him down. Then, the bear was tranquilized by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. But not before a few parody Twitter accounts sprung up, including one that observed, quote, "yesterday - was up a tree with a great view and everyone was paying attention to me. This morning -hangover and in the woods somewhere." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.