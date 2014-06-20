Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

CIA Toyed With Osama Bin Laden Action Figure

Published June 20, 2014 at 6:35 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Of all the ways the CIA has tried to fight terrorism, this is one of the strangest. The Washington Post reports that in 2005 a project with the codename, devil eyes, produced action dolls of Osama Bin Laden - looked just like him until the face paint flecked off, revealing a demon face. It was apparently intended to scare children away from following the al-Qaida leader. The project didn't happen, but one doll lives on at the CIA. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition