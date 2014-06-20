CIA Toyed With Osama Bin Laden Action Figure

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Of all the ways the CIA has tried to fight terrorism, this is one of the strangest. The Washington Post reports that in 2005 a project with the codename, devil eyes, produced action dolls of Osama Bin Laden - looked just like him until the face paint flecked off, revealing a demon face. It was apparently intended to scare children away from following the al-Qaida leader. The project didn't happen, but one doll lives on at the CIA. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.